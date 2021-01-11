Delhi Traffic Police: CCTV footage for violations, not street crime

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked all district police and specialised units not to seek CCTV footage from their surveillance cameras as these are only meant to capture traffic violations and not street crimes. (File photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked all district police and specialised units not to seek CCTV footage from their surveillance cameras as these are only meant to capture traffic violations and not street crimes such as snatching and robbery. The order was issued after JCP (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal noticed that several investigating officers were repeatedly asking for CCTV footage, even when it was refused.

“… Investigating officers (IOs) from various police stations visit Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD)/Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) branch of Delhi Traffic Police headquarters, Todapur, seeking CCTV footage of suspected vehicles involved in roadside crime. Some IOs even give notice under Section 91 CrPc to the in-charge of RLVD/OSVD branch… to provide CCTV footage and related information…,” states the order, issued on December 29 by JCP Agrawal.

CrPC Section 91 deals with “summons to produce document or other thing for the purpose of any investigation”.

The order further states, “Traffic surveillance cameras are meant only to capture specific traffic violations. These are not CCTV systems meant to record movement of vehicles passing on that stretch or specific incidents. Even images/recordings captured by these cameras are not preserved for long durations. However, traffic violations which are recorded are only of five to six seconds’ duration and are kept for record.”

Agrawal, in his order, categorically said these cameras do not record incidents such as snatching, robbery, etc. “These cameras, at the most, can provide specific traffic violation-related information only. Therefore, all IOs at the ground level as well as SHOs, ACPs are required to be properly briefed in this regard. Anyone who needs information about any traffic violation, there is no requirement to serve a notice under Section 91 of CrPC. Instead, a letter may be duly forwarded by the DCP of district/unit concerned,” it states.