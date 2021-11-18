Traffic Police bans entry of trucks in Delhi till Nov 21

The Delhi Traffic on Thursday issued an advisory prohibiting entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items, in the city till November 21 after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued guidelines to combat deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. Police said they have deployed teams at all pickets and 15 border areas.

On Thursday, a senior officer from the traffic department said they issued a warning and stopped over 500 trucks at the borders, hours after the advisory. “We already had a discussion with our counterparts in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad and they managed to stop and divert maximum number of vehicles. However, some tractors and trucks that entered Delhi and our teams were vigilant and stopped many of them. We are also working with 17 teams of the Delhi transport department to stop vehicles and issue challans,” said the officer.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said the department is implementing all measures advised to curb pollution. “We are talking to other departments, truck unions, drivers and owners to make adequate arrangements for proper parking and halting vehicles outside Delhi borders. We have suggested that they use warehouses and transport hubs till further orders,” said Agarwal.

The Delhi Police has already deployed personnel at more than 170 locations to stop vehicles and check for valid PUC certificates and impound diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10-15 years old if found plying on the road.

“We are also using Google Maps to identify congested areas. We are deploying personnel to decongest 77 major corridors and 13 pollution hotspots such as Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram etc..,” said Agarwal.