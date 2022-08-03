Traffic movement on Noida Expressway to be halted for 30 minutes during demolition of Supertech twin towers: Police

The road opposite the demolition site at Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Sector 93A will be shut down within the next two days, Noida Police said Wednesday. The twin towers — Apex and Ceyance — are scheduled to be demolished on August 21 with a cushion period of one week till August 28, as per the directions of the Supreme Court on May 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad said, “The road opposite Supertech Twin Towers-93 ATS Road will be shut down within the next two days and will be shut until the day of the demolition. Additionally, on the demolition date, the two ends of Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be shut for 15 minutes before the demolition and 15 minutes after until the dust and debris settle down.”

He added, “This precaution has been taken to avoid any untoward accident in the area and to avoid any crowd which may gather on the demolition day.”

The Noida Police have appointed a local traffic inspector Wednesday who will look after traffic issues that may arise from Wednesday onwards. The inspector, Dushyant Rana, has been positioned on the road right outside Supertech twin towers, the police said.

Noida Police have identified specific roads on which traffic will be diverted on the day of the demolition. Advisories will be issued two days before the date of demolition. “We do not want to create panic among the public at this point or cause any inconvenience to them. The advisories regarding road diversions will be issued two days before the blast and adequate traffic officials will be appointed to manage the movement of traffic,” Prasad said.

Additionally, a 250-metre area within the demolition site will be completely cordoned off for entry of people on the day of the demolition. “It will be a no man zone and steps will be taken to ensure it is completely vacated. Entry of people will also be banned in the area surrounding the building on the demolition date,” Prasad said.

“We have made enough arrangements to ensure that the movement of traffic is not affected on the date of demolition,” Prasad said, adding that the things will run smoothly since the demolition is fixed for Sunday.