Traffic mess during AI Summit: Why Delhi Police have their task cut out

Around 5,000 of the 7,500 personnel in the Delhi Police Traffic Unit have been deployed to manage traffic during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital, ensuring smooth movement for commuters amid the heavy flow of foreign dignitaries and VVIPs.
Despite these efforts, residents are still facing severe traffic congestion in central Delhi. The situation was particularly bad on Wednesday, when it took commuters nearly an hour to travel just two to three kilometres.
Officials expect Thursday to be less chaotic as the summit will be closed to the public.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, with heads of state from 22 countries attending the day-long events at Bharat Mandapam.
Two big events on the same day
The AI Impact Summit 2026 started on Monday, and the Delhi Traffic Police have been issuing advisories to commuters almost every day.
On Wednesday, the police advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg and suggested alternative routes.
According to a senior police officer, traffic is smooth during the day but becomes heavy during peak hours, especially in the evening, on roads near Bharat Mandapam. “Our traffic personnel are sufficient and well-equipped to regulate the traffic, but we cannot stop people crossing Central Delhi while going from north to south or east to west,” said the officer.
On Wednesday, the cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium increased traffic near ITO and India Gate. “The two big events on the same day during the peak hours in the evening increased the mess,” the officer added.
After the events, many people had to walk for kilometres to get cabs because of restrictions on several roads near India Gate, ITO, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road.
“Just managed to get a cab after walking from Bharat Mandapam to Lodhi Gardens. A total 2.5 hour wait. All because of the VVIP movement,” a participant at the summit wrote on X.
“There are some great things happening at the summit. But the bottom line is if you can’t manage traffic, don’t invite everyone under the sun. If you’re going to shut roads down for VVIPs, make sure you also make way for normies like us to get out…” she added.
The officer said traffic personnel are deployed not only around Bharat Mandapam but also have to manage traffic during the movement of state heads and other dignitaries from around 10 hotels to the AI summit venue.
Delhi Traffic Police advisory for Thursday
Restrictions and diversions will be enforced during two specific time slots to ensure the smooth and secure passage of dignitaries:
Morning: 7.30 am to 10 am
Evening: 5 pm to 9 pm
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time, particularly for routes to central Delhi and the airport.
Roads likely to be affected
Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
Suggested alternate routes
Suggested alternate routes include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, and Ring Road.
Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, and K Kamraj Marg may also be used, depending on traffic conditions.
