Traffic mess during AI Summit: Why Delhi Police have their task cut out

The Summit will go on till February 20. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Around 5,000 of the 7,500 personnel in the Delhi Police Traffic Unit have been deployed to manage traffic during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital, ensuring smooth movement for commuters amid the heavy flow of foreign dignitaries and VVIPs.

Despite these efforts, residents are still facing severe traffic congestion in central Delhi. The situation was particularly bad on Wednesday, when it took commuters nearly an hour to travel just two to three kilometres.

Officials expect Thursday to be less chaotic as the summit will be closed to the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, with heads of state from 22 countries attending the day-long events at Bharat Mandapam.