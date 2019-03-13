Traffic inspector complains to police chief: DCP slapped me

A 56-year-old traffic inspector (TI) has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office, alleging that he was slapped and abused by IPS officer Madhur Verma because he stopped his private vehicle, being driven by a constable on the wrong side.

Verma, who is DCP (New Delhi), denied the allegations and said the complainant had, in fact, misbehaved with two constables.

Anil Mittal, the additional public relations officer of Delhi Police, said: “A fact-finding inquiry of the vigilance department has been ordered since two different versions have been put forward.”

The TI, Karamvir Singh, currently posted with the New Delhi traffic range, wrote in his complaint that he was deployed with his staff at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road during the wedding function of a Delhi High Court judge’s daughter. “I was on duty on Sunday night when I saw a car, bearing registration number of Punjab, and a government vehicle, coming from the wrong side, leading to traffic snarls. The private car was driven by DCP Verma’s operator, who threatened me after I stopped him. He told me this car belongs to DCP Verma, and he will drive in this manner only,” Singh alleged in the complaint.

“Around 10.30 pm, my DCP (New Delhi traffic range) asked me to call a number, which belongs to DCP Verma. He (Verma) scolded me and asked me to come to Tughlak Road police station at 11 pm. Around 11.35 pm, I reached and Verma was standing near his government vehicle. He snatched my phone and started abusing me. When I objected, he started slapping me. He abused me and slapped me thrice. The SHO (Tughlak Road), who was present, tried to intervene, but he (Verma) directed him to lodge an FIR against me,” he alleged. When contacted, Singh said: “I have made a complaint with the CP’s and the L-G’s office, demanding legal and departmental action against Verma.”

DCP Verma said the allegations were false. “Singh was misbehaving with two of my constables and I reached Tughlak Road police station to lodge an FIR on their behalf. I have also informed his supervisory officers about his misconduct and made a DD entry. We conducted a medical examination of the two constables and Singh then came to the police station, where he started misbehaving with me. Before we could register an FIR, Singh’s DCP called me and said Singh had apologised for his behaviour. He then gave us a written apology, but later made a complaint after I gave a complaint against him to his seniors on Monday,” he said.