Traffic hit in and around New Delhi

Traffic was affected in and around the New Delhi district amid the inauguration of Central Vista by the Prime Minister Thursday evening. Though government offices, the high court and private offices were shut in time around the Lutyens area, heavy traffic was observed near India Gate, ITO, IP Flyover and other roads.

The Delhi Police said the security arrangements were made similar to Republic Day arrangements, and more than 1,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure the security of the 1,500 guests at the Kartavya Path inauguration.

The traffic police deployed more than 450 personnel to maintain traffic and ensure all roads near the India Gate are empty. For this, the Delhi Police working with the Delhi Fire Services called in cranes to monitor the restricted area and to remove any unwanted vehicles.

Sources said over 28 cranes were called to haphazardly parked vehicles. Over 50 police bikes were also deployed to keep a check on the roads.

From 5 pm to 7 pm, heavy traffic congestion was seen from C-hexagon to Mathura Road. Commuters were stuck on IP flyover, Mandi House, ITO and KG Marg. With commuters leaving offices in the evening, traffic near Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Pragati Maidan was also affected.

Police set major diversions at Tilak Marg, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road, Pandara Road, Shahjahan road, Akbar Road, Ashok Road etc.

Both Traffic and district staff were asked to make clear arrangements for the VIP movement in the area. Arterial roads were barricaded and commuters were advised to take buses or take diversions on the Ring Road, Moolchand flyover, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS flyover etc.

At 9 pm, when guests were being dispersed from the venue, police said traffic was moderate in the area.

Aalap Patel, DCP (Traffic New Delhi range), said, “We maintained arrangements throughout the day. Traffic is normal at present. There is no heavy congestion on roads…”