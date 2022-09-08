scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Traffic hit in and around New Delhi

Sources said over 28 cranes were called to haphazardly parked vehicles. Over 50 police bikes were also deployed to keep a check on the roads.

From 5 pm to 7 pm, heavy traffic congestion was seen from C-hexagon to Mathura Road. Commuters were stuck on IP flyover, Mandi House, ITO and KG Marg. With commuters leaving offices in the evening, traffic near Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Pragati Maidan was also affected. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Traffic was affected in and around the New Delhi district amid the inauguration of Central Vista by the Prime Minister Thursday evening. Though government offices, the high court and private offices were shut in time around the Lutyens area, heavy traffic was observed near India Gate, ITO, IP Flyover and other roads.

The Delhi Police said the security arrangements were made similar to Republic Day arrangements, and more than 1,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure the security of the 1,500 guests at the Kartavya Path inauguration.

The traffic police deployed more than 450 personnel to maintain traffic and ensure all roads near the India Gate are empty. For this, the Delhi Police working with the Delhi Fire Services called in cranes to monitor the restricted area and to remove any unwanted vehicles.

Sources said over 28 cranes were called to haphazardly parked vehicles. Over 50 police bikes were also deployed to keep a check on the roads.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

From 5 pm to 7 pm, heavy traffic congestion was seen from C-hexagon to Mathura Road. Commuters were stuck on IP flyover, Mandi House, ITO and KG Marg. With commuters leaving offices in the evening, traffic near Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Pragati Maidan was also affected.

Police set major diversions at Tilak Marg, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road, Pandara Road, Shahjahan road, Akbar Road, Ashok Road etc.

Both Traffic and district staff were asked to make clear arrangements for the VIP movement in the area. Arterial roads were barricaded and commuters were advised to take buses or take diversions on the Ring Road, Moolchand flyover, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS flyover etc.

Advertisement

At 9 pm, when guests were being dispersed from the venue, police said traffic was moderate in the area.

More from Delhi

Aalap Patel, DCP (Traffic New Delhi range), said, “We maintained arrangements throughout the day. Traffic is normal at present. There is no heavy congestion on roads…”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:23:52 pm
Next Story

Days after Mercedes accident, NHAI asked to put rumbler strips at 12 spots on NH-48

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

After CBI, ED raids premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

After CBI, ED raids premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why do boys need to get HPV vaccine between 9 and 15?

Why do boys need to get HPV vaccine between 9 and 15?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement