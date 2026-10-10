CJP protest: Over 70 roadblocks turn Central Delhi red on Google Maps

You may not remember that last time Delhi’s Google Map dotted with roadblocks like pins on a noticeboard. Probably never. At 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, the traffic layout on Google Map looked exactly like that, dotted with more than 70 roadblock signs laid out neatly across all of Central Delhi.

Commuters across Central Delhi faced heavy traffic snarls as police tightened security around Jantar Mantar and other parts of the capital, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and others are protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar demanding his resignation. Traffic restrictions came into force from 6 am, with barricades and vehicle checks on key routes slowing movement and leading to long queues across several busy stretches in Delhi.