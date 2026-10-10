CJP protest: Over 70 roadblocks turn Central Delhi red on Google Maps

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You may not remember that last time Delhi’s Google Map dotted with roadblocks like pins on a noticeboard. Probably never. At 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, the traffic layout on Google Map looked exactly like that, dotted with more than 70 roadblock signs laid out neatly across all of Central Delhi.
Commuters across Central Delhi faced heavy traffic snarls as police tightened security around Jantar Mantar and other parts of the capital, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and others are protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar demanding his resignation. Traffic restrictions came into force from 6 am, with barricades and vehicle checks on key routes slowing movement and leading to long queues across several busy stretches in Delhi.
The Google Maps traffic view showed widespread congestion across the central Delhi road, with lines marked in red shows slow-moving traffic. The disruption was shown around Connaught Place, Janpath area, Jantar Mantar and similar routes, while congestion was also visible along roads connecting the wider Central Delhi area.
Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Sansad Marg appear to be affected, with traffic also slowing along routes towards India Gate and the Central Secretariat. The map is showing heavy traffic on some places, while vehicles were moving more freely on others.
The concentration of congestion around major junctions and roads leading towards Jantar Mantar is steady with the security checks and restrictions near the protest area.
Commuters travelling via Connaught Place, Janpath, Barakhamba Road and the India Gate, Central Secretariat corridor faced delays as traffic moved at snail’s pace through the affected stretches.
The security arrangements come alongside restrictions on public transport and mobile internet services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalised on Saturday. A 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi also came into effect at 10 pm on Friday.
The Delhi Traffic Police said the restrictions would be reviewed according to real-time assessments and could be relaxed or tightened depending on the law and order situation, as per PTI reports.
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