Traffic disrupted on NH-48 as protesters demanding Ahir regiment take out rally

Traffic was disrupted for several hours on National Highway-48 as members of the Ahir community, who have been sitting on an indefinite protest near Kherki Daula toll in Gurgaon since February 4 in support of demand for an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, took out a rally Sunday.

Members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha gathered around 11 am near the Kherki Daula toll and marched to IFFCO Chowk. Some protesters blocked vehicles at Rajiv Chowk and created ruckus, allegedly breaking windowpanes of a car and a truck, police said. Police said two separate FIRs were registered.

In one of the FIRs, a resident of a society in Sector 82 alleged that she was driving to U-block DLF phase 3 and had reached the service lane at Rajiv Chowk when protesters blocked her car. “I told them to let me pass as I had urgent work, but protesters… did not relent. Six-seven unidentified men, who had sticks, got on top of my car and smashed the windowpanes with sticks,” she alleged in the FIR. In a statement, Gurgaon Police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, said, “… A case has been registered… The woman car driver did not suffer injuries.”

Another FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of a truck driver, who alleged that three men stopped his truck near Signature Tower and broke its windowpanes. He also alleged that one of the men assaulted him with a stick.

Traffic congestion was reported on the national highway at Rajeev Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rampura crossing, IFFCO Chowk. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Traffic remained disrupted between 11.30 am and 3 pm. Some protesters… diverged from route of rally and created ruckus.” Yashwant, ACP Traffic (Headquarters), said, “Our teams diverted traffic to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience.”

Manoj Yadav, founder member of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, said, “The rally was peaceful. Some hooligans may have infiltrated the rally and tried to create ruckus. They are not associated with morcha.”

SDM (North) Ankita Chaudhary, while speaking to the media, said, “Delegation leading the rally has handed over a memorandum listing demands. This will be forwarded to authorities concerned.”