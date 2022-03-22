Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway to be disrupted Wednesday due to march by ‘Ahir Regiment’ protestors

Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway is expected to be disrupted for several hours on Wednesday due to a proposed march by protestors demanding the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army, said the Gurgaon traffic police.

The protestors announced a march from Kherki Daula toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda chowk on National Highway 48 and the police said the six-kilometre stretch of the highway would be closed for traffic from 7 am to 5 pm.

Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that plans have been made to divert traffic and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

“The traffic from Jaipur will be directed to Southern Peripheral Road just before Kherki Daula toll (Givo Cut) and people can reach their destination via Sohna road. People going from Delhi towards Jaipur are advised to take alternative routes via Golf Course road and Sohna road. All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk/ Pataudi road,” said the DCP.

The police said the entry of all heavy goods vehicles will be closed on the stretch for the day. The heavy goods vehicles coming from Jaipur are advised to take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) road from Pachgaon to go towards Delhi and Faridabad and those going from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to take Sohna road and KMP road, said the police. The police added that no buses would be allowed on the stretch.

People from the Ahir community, led by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, have been sitting on an indefinite protest since February 3 near the Kherki Daula toll on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. Several politicians, including Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh and Congress MP Deepender Hooda, have extended their support to the protesters.