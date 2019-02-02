Traffic crawls as hundreds of farmers descend on Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway

Around 600 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh Friday descended on the DND flyover to demand compensation for land acquired by former state governments. The farmers arrived on tractors and other vehicles in the evening, and said they will camp at the site until their demands are met, leading to traffic snarls till Friday night.

A five-person delegation representing the farmers is expected to reach the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday to discuss their demands.

Manveer Singh Tevatiya, a farmer activist from the Kisan Uday Abhiyan which is leading the protest, said: “While we have a number of demands, our main issue is the need for uniformity in compensation. According to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, different districts have different compensation. In some places, there is 90% financial compensation and 10% plot allotment, but the percentage varies elsewhere. Because of this, farmers are not getting their due…”

Calling the movement a ‘Kisan Satyagraha’, the delegation said it will present a letter to the government on the “illegal land acquisition by the then state government during 2009-10”, when the BSP was in power. “By falsely invoking urgency under Section 17 of the Land Acquisition Act, the state government took away acres of land belonging to farmers for the Yamuna Expressway Project. They have been compensated wrongly despite court orders. Out of desperation, farmers have come to the capital voicing our demands,” the letter read.

Farmers from Kachera, who had earlier put a signboard banning entry of any BJP member to the village, were also present, alleging wrongful destruction of standing crops by the administration and a builder.

The protesting farmers came from villages in Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, among other regions. The crowd also included women and children, and protesters could be seen carrying poles, sheets and mattresses to create makeshift camps.

As lines of tractors moved from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida towards Rajnigandha Chowk, a traffic advisory was issued asking people to avoid the DND stretch post 2 pm. A part of the DND was shut down temporarily till traffic normalised. “We tried our best to facilitate the movement of farmers towards Ramlila Ground, but they insisted on travelling in trolleys and tractors. Those vehicles are not allowed… After a discussion, it was decided that farmers would park their tractors at the DND toll and camp there. A brief traffic congestion was caused during this process… We are working towards resolving the issue,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

SP City (Gautam Budh Nagar) Sudha Singh said, “Around 100 police personnel have been deployed at the site. We are constantly observing the situation…”

Sharmishta Tyagi, a 45-year-old farmer from Mandola in Meerut, claimed the future of her children is at stake: “Many bighas of land were taken from us in the name of acquisition. In 2016, authorities came to our village and beat up protesters. I have two daughters and two sons, who had to drop out of school. We will stay here till we get our money.”

Mahesh Nagar, a 62-year-old farmer from Ghaziabad, said he wanted compensation for more than 200 bighas of land: “No construction happened at the land that was acquired and we started sowing crops for sustenance. Then a few months ago, machines destroyed a season’s worth of crops without prior notice. We want the government to pay for that.”