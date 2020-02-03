Delhi: Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, case filed

In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding. (Source: Twitter) In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding. (Source: Twitter)

A purported video of a traffic policeman being dragged on a car’s bonnet went viral on Sunday, following which a case has been registered, with police saying they are investigating the matter.

In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding.

Worst thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/bDLkfxACal — desi mojito (@desimojito) February 2, 2020

The officer jumps on the bonnet and tries to stop the car but the driver turns the vehicle and drags the cop.

The cop can be seen struggling to stay on the bonnet and not fall off.

An initial probe into the case reveals that the incident took place in Nangloi in November last year.

