Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020

Delhi: Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, case filed

A video of an officer jumping on the bonnet of a car to stop it went viral on Twitter on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2020 2:51:43 pm
Delhi news, trending news, India news, indian express news In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding. (Source: Twitter)

A purported video of a traffic policeman being dragged on a car’s bonnet went viral on Sunday, following which a case has been registered, with police saying they are investigating the matter.

In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding.

The officer jumps on the bonnet and tries to stop the car but the driver turns the vehicle and drags the cop.

The cop can be seen struggling to stay on the bonnet and not fall off.

An initial probe into the case reveals that the incident took place in Nangloi in November last year.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement