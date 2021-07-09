Traffic around Delhi underpasses to stop if waterlogging levels exceed 20 cm

Traffic around underpasses in Delhi, will be stopped temporarily, if the area is flooded and the depth of the water crosses 20 cm, in order to avoid accidents, said officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The decision came a year after a 56-year-old man drowned in the Minto bridge underpass after heavy waterlogging. An official said, “this is being implemented to ensure that there are no accidents. We will inform the Delhi Traffic police about the water levels, who will then barricade the areas.” Further, the official added, staff at the pump rooms are to keep an eye out for such incidents.

After last year’s incident, officials said they would barricade the area around Minto bridge whenever the water levels exceeded 45 cm. This is the first time such a move will be implemented across underpasses in the national capital.

A PWD circular stated, “if depth of water below underpasses increases more than 20 cm, the traffic from both sides may be stopped with the help of traffic police to avoid any accident. It will be the responsibility of the Executive Engineer in charge of the pumping stations to provide the phone numbers of concerned traffic police officials at pumping stations and should sensitize the staff deployed at vulnerable points to immediately inform traffic police to stop traffic.”

Further, CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Minto bridge and at 10 other locations, to enable officials monitor such areas on their phones and from the control room. More such CCTVs are to be installed at other vulnerable points in the city.