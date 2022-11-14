scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Traffic advisory issued ahead of India International Trade Fair in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

The Indian International Trade Fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18, and will be opened to the general public from November 19 to 27 at Pragati Maidan.

Commuters are not allowed to take a right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In view of the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for November 14-27 and made special arrangements for entry and diversions around the venue, officers said.

The police said there will be heavy traffic at Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road (from W-point) and Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing. People who wish to see the fair have been advised to take the foot overbridge at Mathura Road and/or park at designated spaces at Bhairon Mandir parking, Delhi Zoo, Bhagwan Das Road, etc.

The fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18, the police added. It will be open to the general public from November 19 to 27. “Shuttle services will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Pragati Maidan Gate No. 1. Please, try to avail public transport and report any suspicious activity/object to the police,” officers added.

“Parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicles of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked at these spots will be towed. Towed vehicles would be taken to and parked in National Stadium parking,” says the advisory.

Other reads |‘Law breaking police personnel to be dealt with iron hands’: Delhi HC dismisses head constable’s plea against dismissal

Commuters are not allowed to take a right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg.

Visitors will not be allowed entry from gates 5-A and 5-B. Entry will be allowed from gates 1, 4, 10, 11 and via the Craft Museum gate. Media persons and ITPO officials will be allowed to enter from gates 4 and 10. After 6 pm, nobody will be allowed to enter the trade fair. Entry can be closed earlier as well, depending on the traffic flow.

All tickets (business/trade fair) will be sold online and at select Metro stations. The police said there will be no sale at the venue. The alighting point for chauffeur-driven vehicles or taxis will be the service lane in front of Gate No. 4.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:48:09 am
