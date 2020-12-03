Delhi: Traders at mandi warn of veggie, fruit crunch

A farmer holds a placard at Singhu border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)

Azadpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) chairperson Adeel Ahmad Khan said prices of vegetables and fruits in the city will increase in the next few days if the farmers go ahead and block other routes to the city, saying the APMC has witnessed a sharp fall in incoming products since the protests.

“Since the protests started, the amount of agricultural produce has dropped by around 50 per cent, subject to some fluctuations. We tend to get 12,000 metric tonnes daily on an average, which has reduced to 6,000-7,000 MT now,” said Khan.

Khan said the reduced produce is sufficient for Delhi. “However, if the farmers block more roads, and if the incoming products fall, then it could lead to a rise in prices.”

The prices of green vegetables have increased by 10-15 per cent, said Khan. “Most of the green vegetables come from Haryana. Now blockages are being seen with respect to vehicles from UP — from where we get tomatoes and peas. Apples have seen a slight shift in prices as well.”

Currently, the Singhu border is being blocked, which is one of the routes taken by farmers of northern states to come to Delhi.

Vijay Kumar, a trader at Azadpur mandi, said, “It is apple season. Most of the apples come from Kashmir, and the drivers take the Panipat-Sonipat route to come to Delhi, which has been blocked by the protests.”

Kumar said the number of trucks has reduced and the pattern is erratic due to this reason. “Some drivers manage to take the Rohtak route and reach. Right now the trucks are stuck at Kundli border. This has affected customers from buying as well, so there has actually been a slight decrease in the prices, with one carton (15-16 kg) which used to sell for Rs 1,000-1,200, selling for around Rs 900 due to reduction in buyers.”

Traders at Ghazipur mandi have also reported the same. Aijaz Ahmed, a trader of tomatoes at Ghazipur mandi, said, “There used to be 20-25 trucks coming in. It has been reduced to 8-10 trucks. However, prices have not changed.”

Bunty Gautam, a vegetable trader at Ghazipur mandi, said, “Lesser quantities of cauliflower, bottle gourd and peas are coming into the market because of the road blockages. However, the prices have not changed yet.”

