Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Trademark infringement: Delhi HC restrains freelance reporter from giving news under ‘Kesari TV’ logo

The court gave its order in a suit filed by Hindi language newspaper Punjab Kesari claimed that it had been using ‘Kesari TV’ as well as ‘Punjab Kesari TV’ uninterruptedly since 2014, through the registered domain name www.kesari.tv

Delhi HC on Kesari TV logoThe HC in order held that a prima facie case of infringement in favour of the paper had been made out against the defendants. (File)

The Delhi High Court has recently restrained a freelance journalist from using the ‘Kesari TV’ mark, logo and domain name for providing news services in print or in electronic mode, after Hindi language newspaper Punjab Kesari filed a trademark infringement lawsuit.

A single judge bench of C Hari Shankar on February 3 was hearing a petition by the newspaper that stated that it had been using the ‘Kesari TV’ as well as ‘Punjab Kesari TV’ words uninterruptedly since 2014, through the registered domain name http://www.kesari.tv. It claimed that one Ajit Singh Buland who used to work as freelance reporter for the paper, “surreptitiously obtained registration of the domain name http://www.kesaritv.com through Domains By Proxy LLC, an entity located in the United States, which provides domain name registration in such a manner that the identity of the registrant would remain masked”.

The paper claimed that it was unaware that such a domain name had been registered and they came to realise in 2022 that Buland had, in fact, got the aforesaid domain name registered in its favour and had “concretised an internet presence under the name “Kesari TV” employing a logo, which is deceptively similar to the unregistered mark ‘Punjab Kesari TV’ being employed by the paper as well as the registered trademark ‘Punjab Kesari’. “The domain name http://www.kesaritv.com is also deceptively similar to the domain name http://www.kesari.tv which are both registered in favour of the plaintiffs,” the order records.

The HC in order held that a prima facie case of infringement in favour of the paper had been made out against the defendants. “It is, prima facie, clear that defendant 1 (Buland) has, even while he was working as a freelance reporter of the plaintiffs, sought to capitalize on the goodwill earned by the plaintiffs and had the domain name http://www.kesaritv.com registered in their favour. The employment by defendant 1 (Buland) of the services of defendant 3 (Domains by Proxy LLC) for the said purpose also prima facie indicates that there was intent to mask the identity of Defendant 1,” Justice Shankar observed.

The HC went on to say that the registered marks of the paper ‘Punjab Kesari’ and its unregistered marks ‘Punjab Kesari TV’ where the paper enjoyed priority of user, were being used by Buland “for the very same purpose”, adding that the nature of services provided by the newspaper under its marks are the same as that provided by the Buland.

The HC, therefore, observed that to a “viewer of average intelligence and imperfect recollection” there is every likelihood of them mistaking the services provided by Buland under the impugned marks to be the services provided by the newspaper or associating the said services with the latter. “This would tantamount to infringement within the meaning of sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 29 of the Trademarks Act, 1999 and would also make out a prima facie case of defendant 1 passing off of its services as those provided by the plaintiffs,” the HC said.

It thereafter passed an interim order restraining Buland till the next date of hearing from using ‘Kesari TV’ marks and logo either for providing news services in print or in electronic mode or for any other services which are allied or associated therewith. “The defendants are also directed to suspend the use of the domain name http://www.kesaritv.com till the next date of hearing,” the HC directed.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 10:32 IST
