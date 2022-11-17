Trademark infringement: Delhi HC awards Rs 25 lakh damages to ‘DAAWAT’ Basmati rice owner

The Delhi High Court has recently awarded damages to the tune of Rs 25 lakh to the manufacturer of the popular basmati rice brand ‘DAAWAT’ after they filed a trademark infringement suit against a Raipur-based company for selling counterfeit ‘DAAWAT’ branded products.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh in a November 11 order observed that Saraswati Trading Company was using ‘counterfeit packaging’ identical to the ‘DAAWAT’ Basmati rice’s packaging to sell ‘Jawaphool Rice’ portraying the same to be Basmati rice.

“The said product, upon examination, revealed that though the product is claimed to be Basmati rice, it is actually ‘Jawaphool Rice’, which does not match the standards of Basmati rice, which is high-quality rice. The same was being rebranded as Basmati rice and sold in ‘DAAWAT CHEF’s SECRETS BASMATI RICE’ branded product packaging,” the order said.

LT Foods Ltd, the registered owner of ‘DAAWAT’ /‘DAWAT’ trademarks, said that the defendant, Saraswati Trading Company, was selling, storing and distributing counterfeit ‘DAAWAT’ products.

The court observed that it was not an ordinary case of misuse of the plaintiff’s brand. Considering that the goods were used for human consumption and that ‘Daawat’ is a well-known mark, the HC ‘permanently restrained’ Saraswati Trading Company from using the plaintiff’s trademark.

The HC noted that the ‘DAWAT’ brand was adopted in 1985 by one Lal Chand Tirath Ram Rice Mills and it was later assigned to LT Foods Ltd in 2003.

LT Foods argued that owing to the strict quality control standards maintained by them, the products under the marks ‘DAWAT’ /‘DAAWAT’ have attained enormous goodwill and reputation not only in India but also abroad. They argued that their trademarks are well-known and the brand had a considerable sales turnover of more than Rs 700 crore in 2020-2021.

The HC had appointed a local commissioner in September last year to inspect the premises of the Saraswati Trading Company and found 89 packets of different types of rice bearing the ‘DAAWAT’ trademark. The local commissioner’s report revealed that the defendant’s product packaging is “nothing but a counterfeiting packaging of the plaintiff’s ‘DAAWAT’ products”.

The HC also observed from the local commissioner’s report that the defendant, Saraswati Trading Company, did not produce their accounts before the commissioner during the inspection.

The HC held that the company was clearly indulging in blatant violation of the LT Foods’ statutory and common law rights in the marks ‘DAWAT’ /‘DAAWAT’.

“Moreover, considering that the product is rice for human consumption, the misrepresentation by the defendant that the same is Basmati rice is also impermissible,” the court said in the order.

The HC, thereafter, held that the illegal acts of the company are not “innocent and are clearly deliberate with a dishonest intention”.

On the imposition of costs and payment to the plaintiff, the HC said that the defendant’s “counterfeiting” is completely contrary to law and is also diluting the reputation and goodwill of the plaintiff’s ‘DAAWAT’ trademark.

Holding that the Saraswati Trading Company was misleading the public deliberately, the HC opined that there can be no justification for manufacturing and selling rice in counterfeit ‘DAAWAT’ branded packaging.