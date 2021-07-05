Track sale, purchase of drones in city: Delhi Police chief

Days after a drone terror attack on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu, newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava has asked all 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to keep track of sale and purchase of drones in the capital.

In his first crime review meeting on Saturday, Srivastava emphasised on preventing illegal use of drones. “He asked the DCPs to start checking sale/purchase of drones in Delhi, the sellers and their registration numbers, authorised dealers of drones in Delhi and if they are following the norms, as well as people who have purchased drones from them and how they are using the same,” said a senior police officer.

Flying of drones is partially banned over Delhi, specifically over the airport, Lutyen’s and Cantonment areas.

In the two-hour meeting held via video-conferencing, Srivastava asked the DCPs to give updates on a 12-point agenda – on anti-terror measures for Independence Day; law and order situation in Delhi (farmers’ agitation and communal situation); Covid-19 (steps taken to implement Covid norms) among others – and to make appropriate arrangements for August 15.

Srivastava also asked the DCPs to increase their visibility on the roads and improve accessibility to the public so they can address their grievances.

“The DCPs briefed Srivastava about their district concerned… he specifically appreciated the work of Northeast district police,” the officer said.

Srivastava also said officers don’t need an appointment to meet him and can just walk in when he is in his office. Earlier, officers needed appointments to meet the police chief.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Srivastava went on ‘night patrol’ across several police stations to interact with staff on the ground. He also conducted a ‘night check’ at police stations such as RK Puram, South Campus and Darya Ganj and spoke to staff on duty.

The night check went on till the early hours of Sunday as the police chief met with DCPs to check welfare measures taken by them for their staff. He directed the officers to take care of their staffers and “connect with them”.

Towards the end, Srivastava went to Red Fort and Ghazipur border to review security arrangements and met staff who have been deployed at these places after the farmers’ tractor rally turned violent on January 26. He met Inspector Pushp Lata and praised her for showing “exemplary bravery in controlling the mob” at Akshardham during the rally.

On January 26, Inspector Lata was deployed at the Ghazipur border during the rally. Videos of her stopping a group of protesters went viral on social media. She is seen standing in front of a moving tractor to stop farmers while they break barricades and move towards the city.