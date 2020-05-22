Trace contacts the same day as patient tests positive: Delhi govt

Out of the 11,659 cases so far, 5,567 people have recovered and 2,739 people are under home isolation with mild or no symptoms. Out of the 11,659 cases so far, 5,567 people have recovered and 2,739 people are under home isolation with mild or no symptoms.

The Delhi government has issued a fresh standard operating procedure to make sure contact tracing of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city is completed on the same day.

The guidelines were issued after the health department found that there were delays in reaching out to patients due to wrong information being updated on the ICMR portal.

The city reported over 500 new cases for the third consecutive day, with 571 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours – the highest in one day. The total cases are 11,659. On Thursday, 18 more deaths have been updated by the government, taking the toll to 194 in the city. The city has reported 1,605 cases — 13.8% of the total cases — in the last three days.

The order has been issued to all district magistrates, state surveillance officers, district surveillance officers (DSOs) and chief district medical officers (CDMOs). “It has been brought to notice that there are delays in reaching out to Covid-19 patients, as reported on the ICMR portal, by district surveillance units due to wrong allocation of the district on the portal. Once a patient is found positive, there needs to be immediate action,” stated the order issued by Dr Nutan Mundeja, director-general of health services (DGHS), Delhi government.

As per the guidelines, the state surveillance unit should provide the district-wise list of patients to each district by 10 am. In cases where details are missing, officers have been asked to make efforts to provide complete information and submit details by noon. CDMOs have been directed to provide human resources to DSOs to complete the task.

“All positive patients must be contacted, and appropriate next steps such as sending to hospitals/Covid care centres/ health centres or initiating process of home isolation should be done latest by 10 pm on the same day. Action taken for each patient has to be updated by 10 pm. If any patient is not being contacted by 10 pm, or the development in the case is not updated, disciplinary action will be initiated against the DSO,” the order stated.

Out of the 11,659 cases so far, 5,567 people have recovered and 2,739 people are under home isolation with mild or no symptoms. The recovery rate in Delhi is almost 48%, higher than the national average, which is around 40%.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Thursday that soon, the number of patients who have recovered will be more than active cases in the national capital.

“I am so proud of our team of doctors and nurses who have provided the best possible treatment to our Covid patients. Delhi will soon have more recovered patients than the number of active cases,” he said.

