scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Budget 2023: TPF delegation meets MoS finance, demands income tax exemption upto 5L

The delegation also gave suggestions on GST and export promotion.

TPF delegation hands over suggestion to MoS Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.
Listen to this article
Budget 2023: TPF delegation meets MoS finance, demands income tax exemption upto 5L
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Terapanth Professional Forum(TPF) delegation handed over its pre-budget suggestions to MoS Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, and demanded to waive the income tax upto an income of Rs. 5L.

The delegation also gave suggestions on GST and export promotion.

TPF national president, Pankaj Ostwal said, “The suggestion given are for the betterment of the society and economy of our nation. The suggestion includes, increasing income tax slab to 5L and, increasing standard deduction from 50,000 to 1L, increasing the maximum limit of PPF from 1.5L to 3L and increasing the limit of 80C upto 3L.”

MoS Finance welcomed their suggestions and assured to work on these in the interest of society and also said that, “Govt is committed to work for the betterment of the society.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Apart from TPF national president this delegation also included, Kavita Bardia (Secretary, TPF Delhi), Kamal Rampuria (Vice President,TPF Delhi),Paanchi Jain (Vice President, TPF Delhi) and Abhay chandalia, National executive committee member.

More from Delhi

TPF is a body comprising of 7000+ professionally qualified individuals e.g. Doctors, Chartered Accountants, MBA’s, Engineers etc.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 13:47 IST
Next Story

Chhote Netaji’s challenge: In bid to fill Mulayam shoes, Akhilesh starts reconnecting with base

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close