Budget 2023: TPF delegation meets MoS finance, demands income tax exemption upto 5L

Terapanth Professional Forum(TPF) delegation handed over its pre-budget suggestions to MoS Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, and demanded to waive the income tax upto an income of Rs. 5L.

The delegation also gave suggestions on GST and export promotion.

TPF national president, Pankaj Ostwal said, “The suggestion given are for the betterment of the society and economy of our nation. The suggestion includes, increasing income tax slab to 5L and, increasing standard deduction from 50,000 to 1L, increasing the maximum limit of PPF from 1.5L to 3L and increasing the limit of 80C upto 3L.”

MoS Finance welcomed their suggestions and assured to work on these in the interest of society and also said that, “Govt is committed to work for the betterment of the society.”

Apart from TPF national president this delegation also included, Kavita Bardia (Secretary, TPF Delhi), Kamal Rampuria (Vice President,TPF Delhi),Paanchi Jain (Vice President, TPF Delhi) and Abhay chandalia, National executive committee member.

TPF is a body comprising of 7000+ professionally qualified individuals e.g. Doctors, Chartered Accountants, MBA’s, Engineers etc.