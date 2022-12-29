scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Tourist from Argentina tests Covid positive outside Taj Mahal, goes missing

The police and health department personnel in Agra are now scrambling to trace his whereabouts as the contact number he had provided was inaccurate.

Covid testing is going on at prominent locations in Agra, including both gates of the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort, major bus terminals, and the railway station. (Representational/File)
A tourist from Argentina, who tested positive for Covid-19 in an antigen test at the Taj Mahal entrance gate on Monday, has gone missing, leaving Agra police and health department personnel scrambling to trace his whereabouts.

“The tourist had tested positive and had given a contact number with an excess digit. Since then, it has not been possible to contact him or trace his location…We are trying to find out if he is staying in Delhi or Agra. If we find him, we can do contact tracing,” District Health Information Officer Anil Satsangi said. The tourist’s samples were sent to Noida on Thursday to find out the Covid variant, Satsangi added.

Another tourist who arrived in Agra from China also came down with Covid on Christmas, Satsangi said. “He has had relatively few contacts and has been in quarantine since testing positive. The only three primary contacts he had were his family members,” he added.

Satsangi said that testing is going on at prominent locations in Agra, including both gates of the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort, major bus terminals, and the railway station.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:56 IST
