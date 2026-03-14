‘Touched me inappropriately, threatened to kill me’: Delhi woman lodges complaint with police against Uber Bike rider

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An Uber bike rider has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with and touching a woman passenger in an inappropriate manner while she was riding pillion with him in the Rohini area, police said on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said that a complaint had been received from the woman and an FIR had been registered. A police team has been formed to investigate the alleged incident and to apprehend the suspect, Jaiswal said.
The woman, who works as a sales manager in a private company in Vikaspuri, said in her complaint that she had booked the ride from Rohini Sector 15 to Pitampura on Thursday (March 12) afternoon. On the Uber application, the name of the rider had appeared as “Sachin”, she said.
According to the complainant, the bike rider began to behave indecently and harass her as soon as the ride began. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately… When I asked him not to do so, he started riding at a very high speed, and repeatedly braked hard and suddenly, as a result of which I was very frightened,” the woman stated in her complaint.
The woman said that she asked the rider to slow down, but he instead started to go even faster. “When I started shouting and asked him to stop the bike, he held me while driving, and touched me inappropriately and in an obscene and objectionable way,” the woman said in her complaint.
“He then threatened me that he would kill me if I raised an alarm. He went off-route, and took me on a road different from the one I wanted to be on. In panic, I started to shout again, and told him that if he did not stop, I would jump off the moving motorcycle. He grabbed me again, and told me, ‘agar tu chillayi toh chaku se tera galaa kaat dunga aur tujhe yahin maar dunga’ (if you shout, I will cut your throat and kill you),” the woman alleged in her complaint.
According to the woman, after a while, they reached near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in FU block, where she started screaming loudly. “Hearing me, some people, including school staff and a few women came forward and helped me,” she said in her complaint. According to the woman, she managed to get off the bike, and the rider sped away.
However, the rider came back soon afterward and threatened her again, the woman alleged in her complaint.
The woman then filed a complaint with Uber and also called the local police. She also posted a two-and-a-half-minute video on social media describing her version of events.
Bike taxi services offered on platforms such as Uber and Rapido are popular with those who want to travel relatively small distances within the city at a cost that is lower than that of a regular app-based taxi. Bikes are a convenient option for their ability to travel fast through heavy traffic and in narrow or congested roads.
A response from Uber was not immediately available.
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