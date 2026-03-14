‘Touched me inappropriately, threatened to kill me’: Delhi woman lodges complaint with police against Uber Bike rider

An Uber bike rider has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with and touching a woman passenger in an inappropriate manner while she was riding pillion with him in the Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said that a complaint had been received from the woman and an FIR had been registered. A police team has been formed to investigate the alleged incident and to apprehend the suspect, Jaiswal said.

The woman, who works as a sales manager in a private company in Vikaspuri, said in her complaint that she had booked the ride from Rohini Sector 15 to Pitampura on Thursday (March 12) afternoon. On the Uber application, the name of the rider had appeared as “Sachin”, she said.