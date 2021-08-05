Daily Briefing: Pegasus to come up in SC today; Bihar, Karnataka expand diagnosis of Covid death

Good morning,

There are no signs of a let-up in the Opposition’s pressure on the Government in Parliament as members continued to disrupt proceedings seeking a structured discussion on the Pegasus affair. However, amid the din, the Government passed five Bills — three in Rajya Sabha and two in Lok Sabha.

Across the string of akharas in outer Delhi and Haryana, wrestler Ravi Dahiya is a man with many myths. On Wednesday, Dahiya added to his legend. Down 9-2 with less than two minutes to be played in the semifinal of the 57kg weight class, Dahiya scripted a turnaround that will go down as one of the great Olympic moments in wrestling.

In part-2 of The Indian Express series, Counting the Uncounted, we look at how only two of the eight states that shared records of “all-cause deaths” during the peak months of the second Covid wave with us have widened the definition of Covid-19 deaths, especially for purposes of providing ex gratia to affected families.

India joined an exclusive list of a handful of nations capable of manufacturing powerful naval vessels as it began sea trials of its first indigenous aircraft carrier. The carrier will carry the name INS Vikrant — the same as the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 1997 after more than 35 years of service.

Construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya won’t be completed before 2025 though devotees may be allowed to visit and pray at the partially built structure by December 2023. Sources said the temple construction was taking time as the “soil at the site is not suitable for a grand structure”.

Since 2019, when J&K’s special status was revoked, the administration has booked over 2,300 people in more than 1,200 cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 954 people under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The mysterious death and hurried cremation of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi has prompted outrage in the national capital and triggered a political firestorm, but away from all of this, in the young girl’s one-room home, her family is struggling to come to terms with the loss. “My child’s clothes were wet and her lips blue… I fell unconscious,” her mother said, recalling the moment when she found her daughter’s body at the crematorium near their house.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to The Indian Express about why his government is pushing to hold the Char Dham Yatra: “There’s a big difference between the two yatras. In Kanwar Yatra, people gather at one place…But in Char Dham Yatra…[it is not the same]. We wanted to run it on a small scale…following Covid-19 guidelines.”

After The Indian Express’ story on how the wife of a gallantry awardee was denied annuity for her late husband’s Kirti Chakra award because she had married a person other than his brother, the Punjab government has now amended its archaic policy. As per the new rules, a legally married spouse of the deceased gallantry award winner will continue to receive the allowance during her lifetime.

Only a few centimetres separated the Indian Women’s hockey team from another historic win. In the end, with just 18 seconds left in the match, Navneet Kaur narrowly missed the target, and the team lost the semi finals to Argentina 2-1. But the loss does not take away from how far the Indian team has come. They still have a shot at a bronze medal when they take on Britain in the playoff match.

Delhi Confidential: Ever since the YSRCP initiated the disqualification process against its party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for anti-party activities, the rebel MP has found himself being increasingly isolated by his party colleagues.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at Lovlina Borgohain’s historic win, the new digital payment system “e-RUPI”, and thenew crisis (after Covid and Bird Flu) that the poultry industry is facing.

