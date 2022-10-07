scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Top 50 college-course combinations students have applied for in Delhi University so far

This preference listing process for the university will continue till October 10

Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference in their list. (Representational image)

Delhi University aspirants are currently in the process of listing the college-programme preferences for which they want to be considered, in order of preference. This preference listing phase of their admission application process is crucial because the allocation of seats to candidates will be done on the basis of the preferences they have listed and their position in the merit lists that DU will release based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference in their list.

This preference listing process will continue till October 10. Here is a list of the 50 college-programme combinations which the highest number of candidates have listed as one of their preferences so far. This list shows the total number of times a programme has been listed as a preference, but it does not indicate where the combination features on these preference lists, ie, whether they are at the top of the candidate’s preference list, somewhere in the middle, or at the bottom of their list.

The 50 college-programme combinations which have been listed the highest number of times as a preference of 5:30 pm:

More from Delhi
1 Ramjas College B.Com 35295
2 Kirori Mal College B.Com 35246
3 Sri Venketeswara College B.Com 33634
4 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.Com 33044
5 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College B.Com 31279
6 Hans Raj College B.Com (Hons.) 31033
7 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 30928
8 Hindu College B.Com (Hons.) 30795
9 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) English 30630
10 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.Com 30625
11 Hans Raj College B.A. (Hons.) English 30320
12 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce B.Com 29844
13 Dyal Singh College B.Com 29753
14 St. Stephen’s College B.A. (Hons.) English 29562
15 Ramjas College B.Com (Hons.) 29165
16 Kirori Mal College B.Com (Hons.) 29127
17 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College B.Com 29110
18 Motilal Nehru College B.Com 28908
19 Aryabhatta College B.Com 28715
20 Sri Venketeswara College B.Com (Hons.) 28224
21 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) English 28220
22 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 27915
23 Ramanujan College B.Com 27831
24 Ramjas College B.A. (Hons.) English 27303
25 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College B.Com 26910
26 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 26754
27 Shivaji College B.Com 26371
28 Ram Lal Anand College B.Com 26191
29 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 26178
30 Ramjas College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 25806
31 Sri Venketeswara College B.A. (Hons.) English 25756
32 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College B.Com (Hons.) 25727
33 Satyawati College B.Com 25567
34 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) B.Com 25454
35 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 25048
36 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.Com (Hons.) 25006
37 Zakir Husain Delhi College B.Com 24839
38 P.G.D.A.V. College B.Com 24806
39 Shyam Lal College B.Com 24672
40 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College B.Com 24430
41 Sri Venketeswara College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 24375
42 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College B.Com (Hons.) 24053
43 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) English 23853
44 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College B.Com (Hons.) 23780
45 Dyal Singh College B.Com (Hons.) 23445
46 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) History 23375
47 Hans Raj College B.A. (Hons.) History 22998
48 Motilal Nehru College B.Com (Hons.) 22984
49 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.A. (Hons.) English 22938
50 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 22794

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:09:23 pm
Next Story

RPSG name Gautam Gambhir global mentor for its multiple T20 teams

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement