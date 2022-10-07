Top 50 college-course combinations students have applied for in Delhi University so far

Delhi University aspirants are currently in the process of listing the college-programme preferences for which they want to be considered, in order of preference. This preference listing phase of their admission application process is crucial because the allocation of seats to candidates will be done on the basis of the preferences they have listed and their position in the merit lists that DU will release based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference in their list.
This preference listing process will continue till October 10. Here is a list of the 50 college-programme combinations which the highest number of candidates have listed as one of their preferences so far. This list shows the total number of times a programme has been listed as a preference, but it does not indicate where the combination features on these preference lists, ie, whether they are at the top of the candidate’s preference list, somewhere in the middle, or at the bottom of their list.
The 50 college-programme combinations which have been listed the highest number of times as a preference of 5:30 pm:
|1
|Ramjas College
|B.Com
|35295
|2
|Kirori Mal College
|B.Com
|35246
|3
|Sri Venketeswara College
|B.Com
|33634
|4
|Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|B.Com
|33044
|5
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|B.Com
|31279
|6
|Hans Raj College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|31033
|7
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|B.Com (Hons.)
|30928
|8
|Hindu College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|30795
|9
|Hindu College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|30630
|10
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|B.Com
|30625
|11
|Hans Raj College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|30320
|12
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|B.Com
|29844
|13
|Dyal Singh College
|B.Com
|29753
|14
|St. Stephen’s College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|29562
|15
|Ramjas College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|29165
|16
|Kirori Mal College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|29127
|17
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|B.Com
|29110
|18
|Motilal Nehru College
|B.Com
|28908
|19
|Aryabhatta College
|B.Com
|28715
|20
|Sri Venketeswara College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|28224
|21
|Kirori Mal College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|28220
|22
|Hindu College
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|27915
|23
|Ramanujan College
|B.Com
|27831
|24
|Ramjas College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|27303
|25
|Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|B.Com
|26910
|26
|Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|B.Com (Hons.)
|26754
|27
|Shivaji College
|B.Com
|26371
|28
|Ram Lal Anand College
|B.Com
|26191
|29
|Kirori Mal College
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|26178
|30
|Ramjas College
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|25806
|31
|Sri Venketeswara College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|25756
|32
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|25727
|33
|Satyawati College
|B.Com
|25567
|34
|Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|B.Com
|25454
|35
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|B.Com (Hons.)
|25048
|36
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|25006
|37
|Zakir Husain Delhi College
|B.Com
|24839
|38
|P.G.D.A.V. College
|B.Com
|24806
|39
|Shyam Lal College
|B.Com
|24672
|40
|Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
|B.Com
|24430
|41
|Sri Venketeswara College
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|24375
|42
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|24053
|43
|Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|23853
|44
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|23780
|45
|Dyal Singh College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|23445
|46
|Hindu College
|B.A. (Hons.) History
|23375
|47
|Hans Raj College
|B.A. (Hons.) History
|22998
|48
|Motilal Nehru College
|B.Com (Hons.)
|22984
|49
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|B.A. (Hons.) English
|22938
|50
|Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|22794