Toolkit FIR claims bid to wage economic warfare on India and Indian companies

The FIR lodged by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell against creators of the ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg, that led to the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, states that the Google document contains “a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies” and that the January 26 violence was part of a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

The FIR has been registered on charges of sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy. “There is a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies. Their assets in India and outside are to be made targets for physical as well as coordinated actions. There is also a call to protest specifically outside Indian Embassies and target symbols linked to Indian culture such as Yoga and Chai,” reads the FIR.

“It is evident from the contents of the said toolkit that the violence that took place on the streets of Delhi on January 26, 2021 near ITO, at the Red Fort, in Nangloi, etc, as a result of the farmers protest was a pre-planned conspiracy meant to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, the security of the state and public order,” it further reads.

It said that the rally “which was initially agreed to by the farmers’ unions as a peaceful march, turned violent” as “a result of the said instigation by elements behind this document and its toolkit”.

The Cyber Cell also blamed the “secessionist banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, based in the United States of America” as having contributed to the violence on January 26, saying it had “declared a reward of USD 2,50,000 for waving secessionist flag at the India Gate on Republic Day”.

It also noted that the toolkit was “promoting” campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation, “a Canada based organisation that openly and deliberately shares posts on social media that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities”.

It also said that the documents in the toolkit “specifically mention targeting certain regions of India to instigate enmity and divide” and “detailed plans have been made by conspirators to instigate certain communities against one another”.

“After the violence on January 26 various social media handles are being used to spread rumours and fake news/videos to promote enmity between different groups, wantonly give provocation with intention to commit riots and bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection towards the Government of India,” the FIR read.