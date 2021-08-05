Toolkit case: Did not leak Disha Ravi’s private chats to media, Delhi Police tells HC

Disha Ravi has claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was "wholly unlawfully and without basis". (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has not leaked any private chats of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi while probing the case registered in connection with a Toolkit on the farmer protests that was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition filed by Ravi against the alleged violation of her right to fair trial and right to privacy. She was arrested in connection with the case on February 13 and was later released on bail.

In the petition filed in February before the HC, Ravi sought a direction to restrain Delhi Police from “leaking” her private chats to the media. She also sought a direction to the Centre for appropriate action against news channels for publishing contents of the alleged conversations.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal Thursday submitted before the court that police, during the course of investigation, had taken possession of Ravi’s phone and at the same time the private chats from her phone found their way to the media.

“Police simply take the position that we have not leaked anything. Media openly says ‘we got it from police sources and we are not going to reveal the source’. So, there is a narrow question of taking down my private material which is in the public domain and there is a larger question that how is this going to be addressed… What protection is there for a citizen,” Sibal argued.

The Centre on Thursday submitted that a similar issue was also pending before the Supreme Court.

Keeping in view that the “petition raises important questions of public importance” as already noted in the order dated February 19, Justice Rekha Palli ordered listing the case for consideration on September 27.

The court in February directed the editors of media channels to exercise proper editorial control over news content to ensure that investigation in the case is not hampered in any manner and also ordered the Delhi Police to strictly abide by a media policy issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2010 for investigating agencies.