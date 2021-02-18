Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from leaking probe material to media

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the toolkit case, moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi Police against leaking any probe material, including alleged contents of private chats/communication by the petitioner to a third party.

In her plea, the 22-year-old Bengaluru-based climate activist also sought to restrain media from publishing extracts of her private chats.

The toolkit on the farmers’ protest had come under the police scanner after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted it on February 3, with police claiming the sequence of events in the farmers’ protests, including the violent incidents at Red Fort on Republic Day, was a “copycat” of the alleged action plan in the document.

Police have so far arrested Ravi in connection with the case, while advocate and activist Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk have secured transit bail.

On Wednesday, ordering bail for Jacob, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in Delhi in the case, on a Rs 25,000 personal bond and sureties, the Bombay High Court noted, “This protection is granted for a period of three weeks from today (Wednesday) to enable the applicant to approach the competent court for seeking appropriate relief.” Muluk was granted 10-day transit pre-arrest bail on Tuesday by the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had directed Delhi Police to hand over Ravi a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in connection with a toolkit on the farmers’ protest. The court also directed police to provide her copies of the arrest memo and remand paper which was placed to seek her custodial interrogation.

The court also permitted her to get warm clothes, masks and books. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ravi to speak with her family members over phone for 15 minutes a day and meet with her lawyer for 30 minutes a day while she is in police custody.

Meanwhile, expanding its investigation into the toolkit which Delhi Police claims was meant to tarnish India’s image, probe officers are learnt to be looking into the role of a UK-based member of the NGO Extinction Rebellion or XR, of which Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk are members.