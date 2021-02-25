Toolkit case: Delhi court grants protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till March 9

Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi (Reuters)

A Delhi court on Thursday granted protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk in the toolkit case till March 9, news agency PTI reported. Muluk, along with Disha Ravi, is accused of sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief to the activist after the Delhi Police said it needed time to conduct further interrogation before filing a detailed reply to Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea.

The judge noted the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against Muluk till March 9, when the court will further hear the matter.

Earlier, Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay High Court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.

Muluk, along with Ravi and another co-accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges. Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, while Ravi was granted bail on Tuesday after nine-day custody.

Granting bail to Disha, the court observed that the “offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of governments”. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, noting that the Delhi Police “resistance to the bail plea seems to be more of ornamental in nature,” said: “Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence available on record, I do not find any palpable reasons to breach the general rule of ‘Bail’ against a 22-year-old young lady, with absolutely blemish-free criminal antecedents and having firm roots in the society, and send her to jail.”