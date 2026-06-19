‘Took 12 hours to douse the flame’: Massive fire at Faridabad shoe factory, 21 tenders deployed

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said an investigation had been launched, also confirming that the blaze was brought under control by early evening.

A suspected short circuit at a shoe manufacturing factory on Thursday morning in Faridabad led to a massive fire, officials said, adding that they managed to completely douse it after 12 hours.

No casualty was reported as workers were not at the unit at the time of the incident, but the fire spread to buildings outside the premises, leading to evacuation.

Officials said that they were informed about the incident — which took place at Guru Kripa Lifestyle at Sector 32 near the Mewala Maharajpur Metro station — around 7.30 am on Thursday. Fire tenders and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials from across Haryana reached the spot.