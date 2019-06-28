Kherki Daula violence: Toll worker dragged on car bonnet, 2 held

Less than a week after a woman toll collector was punched by a commuter at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, another employee was dragged on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop a commuter from passing without paying toll.

Two men aged 24 and 19 have been arrested in connection with the crime, said police.

According to officials, the incident took place at 11.55 am Thursday. “Plaza officials claimed that the accused, travelling in a Honda City, became aggressive when asked to pay the toll. The person in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle and pushed the boom barrier with his hand. The driver, meanwhile, went ahead, dragging the employee on the bonnet for a while,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.