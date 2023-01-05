Toll staff injured after argument over paying toll fee at Gurgaon-Faridabad toll

An employee suffered injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of men after an argument over paying the fee at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza, said the police. They said the incident took place on December 31 and a case was registered on Tuesday after a probe.

In the police complaint, Ashish Bhardwaj, who is the operator for the concessionaire at Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza, said, an SUV stopped in lane number 3 on December 3 at the toll and when the collector asked the driver to pay the charge, the driver rammed the car into the boom barrier and broke it.

“After crossing the toll, the car driver parked the car on the side and walked up to the lane attendant and slapped him. The accused called his associates from village Bhandwari, who arrived carrying sticks, rods and spanners. The group then attacked five staffers at the toll. After hearing the commotion, some other workers at the toll intervened to stop them. When a crowd gathered, the accused men started to disperse, but they threatened to kill the toll staff if they asked for toll fee from them in the future,” the complainant said.

The police said one toll staffer, identified as Vishal, was injured and taken to the Civil Hospital.

A police officer said, “Four people have been named in the FIR while other seven to eight accused are unknown. No arrests have been made so far. We are reviewing the CCTV footage and verifying the allegations.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 1 police station, said the police.