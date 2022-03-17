Toll plazas in Gurgaon directed to provide emergency medical services, highway patrol units, O&M services for vehicles

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Wednesday said concessionaires operating toll plazas on highways in Gurgaon will provide emergency medical services including ambulances, first aid, emergency life support services, and trained staff to ensure the safety of citizens and facilitate smooth flow of traffic. In addition, concessionaires will operate highway patrol units, crane services, and establish an operation and maintenance centre at toll plazas.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

After chairing a monthly meeting of the road safety committee, Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav directed all sub-divisional magistrates to meet the concessionaires of toll plazas in their respective jurisdictions, ensure that all notified emergency services are provided at all toll plazas 24×7, and these services adhere to the notified quality standards.

In a statement, the district administration said each toll plaza will have a medical aid post set up by the concessionaire, along with ambulances well equipped with first aid and emergency life support services.

“The ambulance should have at least two trained and two certified paramedics (one paramedical staff and one trained nurse with knowledge of first aid) along with a trained driver so that the response time is not more than 20 minutes,” it said.

Yadav said the concessionaire is required to operate highway patrol units to constantly patrol each stretch of 50 km of the highway. “These units will be active 24×7 to help citizens in distress, clear obstructions on highways, cordon off areas with obstructions and divert traffic. Each vehicle shall contain protective equipment and traffic management such as gas cutters, fire extinguishers, gumboots, rubber gloves, first aid kits, signage for diversion of traffic, traffic cones and barricades,” he said.

All vehicles deployed by the concessionaire for emergency services shall be equipped with GPS based vehicle tracking system, so it can be integrated with the 112 emergency response system, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC said the concessionaire shall also provide a crane of adequate capacity (minimum 20 MT) at each toll plaza location with necessary equipment so it can reach the site of an incident within half an hour, and clear the obstructions.

“All concessionaires are required to establish an operation and maintenance centre at the toll plaza or at any other location along the project highway, the land for which will be acquired by the concessionaire. This centre shall house the main control room, storage space for equipment, parking space for crane and other big vehicles, and a general garage,” he said.

“With multiple ongoing constructions of highways across the country in a public-private partnership model, the Indian Roads Congress 2013 has specified a list of emergency services to be provided by the private concessionaire to ensure the safety of citizens,” he added.

In the meeting, the DC directed NHAI officials to submit a report in a week on suggestions to make pedestrian underpasses at Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk convenient for the general public.

To improve the traffic situation at Hero Honda Chowk, a three-member committee had visited the site and discussed the possibilities of making a cycle track by the GMDA and a U-turn by the NHAI at the Chowk, which will help the commuters, and prevent incidents of wrong side driving.