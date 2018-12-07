Toll plaza employee manhandled, another critically injured in Gurgaon

Two incidents of violence have been reported from the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon over the last twenty-four hours. While an employee at the plaza was run over by a minibus in the first incident when he tried to stop the driver from driving on the wrong side, a female toll operator was manhandled and beaten up by two commuters in the second incident when she refused to allow them to pass through.

According to the officials of Skylark, the highway operator, the first incident occurred around 7 pm on Thursday evening, when 23-year-old Rakesh Kumar attempted to prevent the driver of a mini bus from entering lane number 2 at the plaza from the wrong side. The driver allegedly ran him over with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A female toll operator at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon was manhandled by 2 commuters this morning when she pointed out that their Tag did not have any money, & refused to let them through without paying toll tax. A complaint has been submitted to police. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Seyf4Fn5pB — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) December 7, 2018

“We first rushed him to the Government Hospital, following which he was admitted at the Vedic Hospital in Gurgaon. However, this morning, he has been taken to Rewari to consult another doctor…His leg has been completely crushed as a result of the accident,” said Rajendra Bhati, project head at Skylark.

“Our female toll operator refused to let two people in a car pass through because the Tag with which they wanted to pay had expired. She insisted that they pay the toll tax, but instead they got angry. The husband started abusing her, and the wife got out of the vehicle and began manhandling and beating her up,” said Bhati.

The footage captured by the CCTV camera inside the booth shows the woman putting her right hand through the open window of the booth and grabbing the toll operator by her collar with her left hand, following which the man with her is also seen hitting the operator on her left shoulder, even as other employees in the plaza rush in and intervene.

Officials said that complaints had been submitted regarding both incidents to Gurgaon police. Confirming this, a police officer said, “We are registering cases regarding the incidents. The matter is under investigation.”