Toll manager among five held in fake Rs 5 coin racket

Faridabad Police have busted a gang involved in making and supplying fake Rs 5 coins to several toll plazas in NCR and other states in the country, with the arrest of five gang members over the last four days. Coins with face value of Rs 10 lakh have also been seized from the accused.

Police said those arrested include a toll manager from Hisar who was arrested Tuesday with fake Rs 5 coins, adding up to Rs 5 lakh. Prior to this, four of his accomplices were arrested at the MVN checkpoint on Sunday, when 50,000 coins of Rs 5 denomination were found below the seats of the Innova car in which they were travelling.

Police said another 50,000 coins were seized based on information provided by the accused in the subsequent days. The accused were identified as Deepali, Subhash alias Rahul, Rakesh Bhati and Naasir Ali. While Deepali and Subhash are residents of Delhi, Rakesh hails from Jaipur and Naasir from Rampur.

According to the FIR, police’s suspicions were confirmed when they weighed some of the coins. While some were found to weigh five grams, others weighed six grams. Guidelines stipulate that Rs 5 coins should weigh six grams.

“Two of the accused, Deepali and Naasir, ran NGOs but were actually involved in making fake coins,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police. “Subhash, the mastermind, got the idea from Naresh, a Charkhi Dadri resident, who is already in prison for similar crimes,” he said.

The toll manager, Sheeshpal, was arrested on the basis of information provided by Subhash.

PRO Singh said that a machine used to make the fake coins, dye and other raw materials were seized. “Sheeshpal was produced in court Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody. The other four accused had been produced in court Monday and remanded in police custody for seven days. We are questioning them to find out the extent of the racket,” he said.