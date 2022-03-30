Toll fee at Kherki Daula plaza hiked from April 1

Vehicle users on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will have to pay a higher toll fee from April 1. The highway concessionaire will be revising the toll fee after getting approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The concessionaire said the fee is increased annually on the basis of wholesale price index numbers that are released in March.

According to the revised rates, a car passing through the Kherki Daula toll plaza will have to pay Rs 80 for every trip, a light commercial vehicle and a mini-bus will have to pay Rs 115. For a bus, truck and multiple-axle vehicle the rate is Rs 235 per trip to cross the toll. The overall hike is estimated to be around 14-15 per cent higher than the earlier rates across different categories.

The revised monthly rate for a pass for a personal car is Rs 875, and Rs 1,155 for a commercial car. For a light commercial vehicle and a mini-bus, the rate is Rs 1,705 per month and that of a monthly pass for a bus, truck and multi-axle vehicle is the same at Rs 3,470 per month.

Yashesh Yadav, president, Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, said, “We were hoping that this toll plaza will be shifted, but the toll rates have been increased across the board which is unfair. The toll rates were increased some time ago and this is the second hike in a short time. This is extortionate especially for residents of New Gurgaon.”

A senior official from the concessionaire, however, said the fee hike is an annual exercise, which is carried out in accordance with the concession agreement between the highway authority and the concessionaire. “A proposal was made to the NHAI for revision based on the WPI numbers and we got approval on March 25. The new rates will be implemented from April 1,” he said.