‘Told he was injured, found later he died’: Auto driver among 3 killed as truck hits three-wheeler

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Like everyday, auto driver Raju Sharma (52) left his home in North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar around 6 am on Wednesday, recalled his brother Anand. “He had been following the same routine for about a decade. But around 9 am, we got a call from the police. Officers said my brother was injured in his leg in an accident. When we reached the police station, they said he was dead. His two sons, aged 17 and 21, have lost their father,” he said.
Raju was among the three persons who lost their lives when the auto-rickshaw that he was driving allegedly collided with a truck. Four others in the auto were injured. After CCTV footage was analysed, the truck was traced and seized, said officers, adding that Anil (23), a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, the driver, was apprehended.
The accident happened near Shiv Mandir in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur area, police said.
Anand said that officers told him that the incident happened when Raju’s auto was coming down the flyover. “They said since it was a downward slope, his auto was already accelerating. So the impact of the hit was severe,” said Anand.
According to the Delhi Police, the information regarding the road accident was received around 7.32 am. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found a damaged auto-rickshaw
During inquiry, police found that seven persons travelling in the auto had sustained injuries. The victims included Mukesh (48), a fruit vendor and native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, his wife Pinki (40), their two minor children aged six and nine years, another passenger identified as Chotu Pandit (28), one unidentified passenger, and auto driver Raju.
All the injured were shifted to SRHC Hospital, where doctors declared Raju, the nine-year-old girl, and the unidentified passenger dead. The remaining four injured persons were later referred to LNJP Hospital for treatment.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Mukesh and his family were returning to Delhi from their native village in Ballia and had hired the auto from ISBT to reach Tikri village. The driver had also picked up additional passengers on the way.
A case under Sections 281, 125(A) and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Alipur police station, and multiple teams were formed to identify the offending vehicle and driver. Further investigation is underway.
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