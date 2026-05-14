‘Told he was injured, found later he died’: Auto driver among 3 killed as truck hits three-wheeler

During inquiry, police found that seven persons travelling in the auto had sustained injuries. The victims included Mukesh (48), a fruit vendor and native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, his wife Pinki (40), their two minor children aged six and nine years, another passenger identified as Chotu Pandit (28), one unidentified passenger, and auto driver Raju.

Like everyday, auto driver Raju Sharma (52) left his home in North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar around 6 am on Wednesday, recalled his brother Anand. “He had been following the same routine for about a decade. But around 9 am, we got a call from the police. Officers said my brother was injured in his leg in an accident. When we reached the police station, they said he was dead. His two sons, aged 17 and 21, have lost their father,” he said.

Raju was among the three persons who lost their lives when the auto-rickshaw that he was driving allegedly collided with a truck. Four others in the auto were injured. After CCTV footage was analysed, the truck was traced and seized, said officers, adding that Anil (23), a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, the driver, was apprehended.