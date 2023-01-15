scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Toilet cleaner thrown at man after scuffle over dog in Delhi

Police say the man has sustained minor injuries; they have detained a group of people belonging to a family.

Police said the substance prima facie appeared to be toilet cleaner.
A group of people belonging to a family have been detained for allegedly throwing a toilet cleaner liquid at a man after a quarrel over the latter’s dog at Uttam Nagar in Delhi, police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that around 10pm on Saturday, police received information that an acid-like substance was thrown at a man during a quarrel.

“The residents of a house got into a quarrel with a person who was taking his dog for a walk. They alleged that the dog dirtied the area in front of their house. This led to a quarrel between them and the residents allegedly threw an acid-like substance at the complainant,” the DCP said.

Police said the substance prima facie appeared to be toilet cleaner. “We have recovered the toilet cleaner liquid from the home of the accused and the injuries seem minor,” the DCP said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 10:13 IST
