Toddler run over by SUV was turned away by 3 Delhi hospitals: Kin

Days after a three-year-old girl was hit by an SUV in South Delhi’s Delhi Cantt, and later succumbed to her injuries, her family has alleged she was turned away from three hospitals. The accused Samark Malik, a 21-year-old college student and son of an IAF Group Captain, was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident took place around noon on Sunday. The family has alleged the girl was dragged for a few metres as the accused did not immediately realise he had hit her. They have also alleged he stopped and took the child to the hospital only after locals gathered around the vehicle to intervene.

Police have booked Malik under sections of causing death by negligence and rash driving. The victim, Saira Sen, was playing on the road when the vehicle hit her. She was with her two brothers aged around 5 and 1. Her mother, Neelam, is a domestic help and her father a caddie at the Delhi Golf Club. They live in the help’s quarters in Arjan Vihar.

On Tuesday, Neelam said she was working when the accident took place. “My children usually play around the house and it’s a narrow lane. Around noon, my relatives saw the boy take a sharp turn and hit my girl. Luckily, my two sons survived as they jumped to the side. Our neighbours signalled him to stop.”

Locals said the girl was then pulled from underneath the car. Manju, an eyewitness, said: “I was the first one to signal him to stop and pick up Saira. She was covered in blood and had injuries. We intervened and he agreed to take her to the hospital.”

The family claimed Saira could have been saved but they wasted around four hours travelling from one hospital to the next. Malik first took the family to a hospital in Chhawla area and then to another hospital in Delhi Cantt. At both places, the family said, doctors refused to admit Saira saying her condition was critical.

“We went to two government hospitals near our home but nobody helped us. Malik’s mother came after some time… I told her I only want treatment for my daughter… We asked them to take us to a private hospital but they took us to DDU Hospital instead. Doctors again refused to take her in and we rushed to RML hospital, where my daughter died at 4.45 pm,” said the mother.

DDU Medical Superintendent BL Chaudhary refused to respond, while the other two hospitals did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Responding to the family’s statement, the investigating officer said the child was taken to three hospitals —Delhi Cantt hospital, DDU and RML. “At Delhi Cantt, she was not taken in due to her condition. The DDU doctors did see her and referred her to RML.This took some time. At RML hospital, the family told us they had to struggle for some time but got admission. However, the girl was badly injured and died at 4.45 pm,” said the officer.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said his team first received intimation about the accident from RML hospital at 5.30 pm. He earlier said that the girl was taken to Delhi Cantt hospital, DDU and RML.