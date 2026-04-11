Toddler drowns in pool at farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chattarpur, contractor held for negligence

Two days after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area, a contractor involved in the construction of the pool was arrested on Friday over negligence, said police.

The contractor, Raj Kiran, has been apprehended as no safety measures — barricading or reflective lights— were found around the pool, according to officers. Police are also investigating the role of the owner of the pool.

According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday around 6 pm. The toddler — whose parents were working as labourers at a nearby construction site — walked towards the farmhouse to play. The toddler often played by the pool as the parents and their kin worked at nearby construction sites, said police.