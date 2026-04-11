Toddler drowns in pool at farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chattarpur, contractor held for negligence

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Two days after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area, a contractor involved in the construction of the pool was arrested on Friday over negligence, said police.
The contractor, Raj Kiran, has been apprehended as no safety measures — barricading or reflective lights— were found around the pool, according to officers. Police are also investigating the role of the owner of the pool.
According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday around 6 pm. The toddler — whose parents were working as labourers at a nearby construction site — walked towards the farmhouse to play. The toddler often played by the pool as the parents and their kin worked at nearby construction sites, said police.
However, when the child did not return for about an hour, the parents began to search for him. They found his clothes near the pool and his body floating in the water, said officers.
His parents came from Bihar’s Begusarai area about three months ago in search of work, and settled around the farmhouse area after getting a gig at a construction site, said police.
“That evening, we were working at the construction site near the farmhouse while he was playing nearby. Around 6.15 pm, he went back home after telling us he was hungry,” Vipin, the child’s maternal grandfather, was quoted as saying by PTI.
He said the child’s mother fed him, after which he stepped out again, saying he was going to visit his aunt who lived nearby. Police said that the child visited his aunt’s house often.
“He would usually move around between the houses and come to the work site to play. He was familiar with the area,” Vipin added.
“We had never imagined something like this would happen. He would never go near the pool or touch the water,” he said.
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