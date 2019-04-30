Toddler drowned in water tank by 8-yr-old

A one-year-old boy was killed, allegedly by his eight-year-old neighbour, in South Delhi early Saturday morning, four days after a fight broke out between the victim’s elder sister and the accused’s younger brother, said police.

“The victim was sleeping with his mother and sister on the roof when he went missing from the house on Saturday between 1 am and 4 am. He was found in a drain near the house with injury marks over his right eye, abdomen and leg,” said DCP (South) Vijay Kumar.

Police said that in the middle of the night, the mother, a gardener, woke up and realised the boy was missing. “She alerted the family and they began looking for the child. When the family couldn’t find the him, they made a PCR call. Search teams were formed to look for the child,” said a police officer.

After the body was found in a drain, police filed a case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder). “During the investigation, we were told the neighbours were frantically searching for their minor son. So we began looking for him too, and he was found near the house,” said a police officer.

Kumar said that the juvenile picked up the child from the terrace, took him to the ground floor, and drowned him in a tiny water tank. “The juvenile then threw the child in a drain near the house. Injury marks on the body are because of the drain,” said Kumar.

The juvenile told police that his younger brother had developed a minor swelling on his head after he fell on the floor because of the victim’s elder sister. That incident had taken place last week, an officer said.