scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘Today it was Vikas, tomorrow it could be any of us’: Parking attendants in Delhi say abuse common

Directing a vehicle to a vacant spot, Ram Parvesh (35), a parking attendant for more than 10 years, said commuters often lose their calm when asked to pay a parking fee and flee without paying.

Sunil Chaudhary and Ram Parvesh

The incident wherein Vikas Thakur, a parking attendant, was thrashed with a bat allegedly by a PT teacher after being asked to pay parking fee was anticipated, at least by parking attendants across the city, as rash behaviour and non-payment of parking fees are among several challenges they face.

Directing a vehicle to a vacant spot, Ram Parvesh (35), a parking attendant for more than 10 years, said commuters often lose their calm when asked to pay a parking fee and flee without paying. “Not everyone can quarrel with the driver over the money as it is mostly inconsequential. Being subjected to threats and abuse is common for us and most of the time we let the car go,” he said.

They earn around Rs 300 to Rs 400 every day, Ram said, adding, “We come early in the morning and leave around midnight. It’s a hard day’s labour and when commuters don’t wish to pay a parking fee, we have to answer to our contractors.”

Sunil Chaudhary (50), who handles a parking in Vasant Vihar, said that ever since the incident, beat officers have been informing parking attendants in the area not to indulge in any verbal spats. “We do not ask for money more than what is the standard parking fee rule. If they do not want to pay the fee, commuters can park their car at any other spot. My shift ended around 7 pm on Wednesday and I got to know about the incident only in the morning. Today it was Vikas, tomorrow, it could be any of us,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

According to parking rules at MCD parking lots, Rs 20 is supposed to be paid by four-wheelers per hour while it is Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers.

Chaudhary said regulars in his parking lot even give him their car key as they trust him. “When I issue a parking receipt to a driver when he or she parks, I assure them I will take care of their vehicle…it is my right to ask for the money and the driver has to pay it. I am not asking for a tip.”

More from Delhi

Another parking attendant, requesting anonymity, said, “The relationship between us and commuters is based on trust and we try our best to cooperate with them and take care of their vehicles, but such indecent behaviour often makes us question our job.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 23:25 IST
Next Story

Applications to regularise unauthorised constructions to be accepted offline

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close