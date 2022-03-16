To unclog Moolchand to Moti Bagh stretch, 6 flyovers could be merged

In a bid to facilitate commute between South East Delhi, Gurgaon and West Delhi, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is planning to link all six major flyovers falling on the 10-km stretch from Moolchand to Moti Bagh, and provide a “signal-free corridor” by decongesting traffic snarls, clearing bottlenecks and chokepoints at the mouth of flyovers on the stretch.

According to a senior CPWD official, “The proposed corridor is part of the Centre’s ongoing General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) project, which awaits the administrative and final approval from the Central government.”

The proposal to merge all these major flyovers was initially made by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), but was later handed over to the CPWD as part of its GPRA project. Officials added, “The aim was to start this two years ago, but it got delayed due to the onset of the pandemic. However, the plan is now back on track. Once the ministry grants approval and funding, the designing and detailed project plan will begin and the civil work and construction may start this year.”

The integration of all major flyovers on this 10-km stretch will provide seamless connectivity from East Delhi to the airport, South to West Delhi, Gurgaon, and interior parts of South Delhi. Experts say it will also reduce the traffic jams created as a result of the development of GPRA colonies at Sreenivaspuri, Sarojini Nagar, Mohammadpur and other areas. The proposed corridor will help cut 50%of traffic on the stretch, and provide relief to emergency traffic at AIIMS and Safdurjung hospital owing to the heavy footfall of people and patients frequenting these places

Stating that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 crore, a source said, “Once the financial expenditure and funds are assembled, the proposal will be sent to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) to conduct a feasibility study and final approval before the civil work begins.”

The six flyovers that will be merged under this high-end project are Moolchand, Andrews Ganj, Sreenivaspuri, South Extension, AIIMS, Safdurjung and Bhikaji Cama Place flyovers to Moti Bagh and Dhaula Kuan.

Dr S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist and former head, Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, Central Road Research Institute, said, “A similar plan was proposed in 2000, along with a plan to construct an elevated, signal-free corridor from Ashram to Moti Bagh and Dhaula Kuan. The project reached the UTTIPEC, feasibility studies were conducted, but due to several reasons, it did not take off. Later, isolated flyovers like AIIMS, Andrews Ganj, Moti Bagh, Naraina flyovers were constructed.”

“It is a great initiative and will help reduce traffic. However, it depends on how they plan it, since linking all six flyovers and constructing a single corridor like a bypass road will not eliminate 85% of the traffic. On the contrary, a provision for ramps and loops to foster local connectivity and interchange could reduce traffic by 50 %,” he said.