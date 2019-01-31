To trace missing kids, Delhi HC suggests special desks at police stations

The Delhi High Court has expressed displeasure over the failure of investigative agencies in tracing 5,160 children, who went missing in the last three years, and recommended the setting up of a ‘Missing Persons Desk’ in each station under Delhi police.

Advertising

“Tracking of missing children in Delhi without losing precious time can be effectively tackled if all the agencies put their heads together and work towards this common goal,” said a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri.

On being told that the use of ‘Facial Recognition Software’ has not helped in cracking any such case so far, the bench said it is “most unacceptable that a software adopted by the Delhi police after due diligence has not borne any results”.

Referring to the Delhi police’s affidavit, which disclosed the number of missing children traced between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2018, filed by standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, the bench observed, “It is a matter of concern that out of a total number of 19,916 cases of missing children, only 14,756 children have been traced and reunited with their family members whereas 5,160 children are yet to be traced… These are voiceless children primarily belonging to economically distressed strata of society.”

The court’s observation and direction came on a plea, filed by the parents of a girl missing since July 2014, seeking directions to the investigative agencies to speed up the probe. After the police failed to trace her, the court directed Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi police’s Crime Branch to trace the missing girl.

The bench remarked, “Even if it is assumed to be a case of elopement, as is suggested to us, the girl could not have simply vanished in the air.”

Advertising

The court further directed the central government to try and simplify the prescribed procedure stated in the website, http://www.trackthemissingchild.gov.in, as the parents of missing children are unable to access the website or get proper assistance.