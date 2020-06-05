To take migrants home, a chartered flight from Delhi to Bihar

180 migrants on board the flight to Bihar. (Source: Twitter/Sanjay Singh) 180 migrants on board the flight to Bihar. (Source: Twitter/Sanjay Singh)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh chartered a flight to take 180 migrant workers from Delhi to Bihar on Thursday.

Singh had, on Wednesday, used 33 of the 34 flight tickets allotted to him on account of being an MP, to transport migrants to Bihar. He returned from the airport on the same day. He accompanied the workers on the flight on Thursday as well and would return to Delhi at night, members of his team said.

Singh posted a video from the Delhi airport in which he is heard telling the workers that the state unit of the party will take care of their travel arrangements from the Patna airport. He also requested them to return to Delhi when the situation improved.

“Whenever the situation is better, please return to Delhi. This city is yours. When this is over, please come back to your jobs. We support and understand your need to go home at a time like this but please return,” he said.

Migrants across the country have been trying to go back to their hometowns over the past two months after a nation-wide lockdown was imposed.

According to party insiders, chartering the flight cost between Rs 12 and 13 lakh. “The money was donated by organisations and some individuals. Singh also contributed. The flight left for Patna on Thursday evening and he will be back at night,” a member from Singh’s team said.

According to directions passed by the Delhi government, Singh will now remain in quarantine for seven days after he exits from the Delhi airport. This quarantine can be completed at home.

Over the past month, over 3 lakh migrant workers have taken Shramik Special trains from Delhi. Most of them travelled to UP and Bihar.

