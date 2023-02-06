To stop phone smuggling by inmates, Tihar jail considers full body scanner trials

Following several instances of smuggling of mobile phones and contraband in body cavities by inmates into jails, the Delhi Prison administration is exploring several technologies for installing full body scanners at Tihar jail.

According to an official, once the technology is approved, two scanners will be procured and set up outside two of Tihar’s jails on a trial basis, following which it will be implemented throughout the three prisons.

For several years now, in view of increasing instances of smuggling, plans have been afoot to procure and install full body scanners on a trial basis at two jails of Tihar. Its approval has been pending as the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) is conducting several studies on the safety and feasibility of its usage.

Last week, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said that in the last two months, they had seized over 300 phones from inmates inside prison.

Senior jail officials told The Indian Express that two types of technologies for use of body scanners are being explored – an X-ray based one and a millimetre-based or millimetre wave scanner.

An official said: “The backscatter X-ray scanner provides a two-dimensional picture of the body while a millimetre-based scanner uses electromagnetic radiation to detect objects concealed inside a person’s clothing.”

The jail official added that the approved dosage of the scanner in India is 0.25 microsievert. “We have to ensure that we don’t go beyond the approved dosage of the machines as inmates and their lawyers will have to go through the scanners several times in a day and it might lead to possible health concerns,” the official said.

Another official said: “In other countries, the approved dosage is 1 microsievert so it becomes much more efficient to detect smuggled items… the low dosage here makes it difficult for the scanner to provide a full image of the body… we hope that once the technology is decided upon, the scanners will be able to detect illegal items despite the low dosage.”

The Delhi Airport had in June last year already started trial tests of the millimetre-based body scanner on the premises.

Out of 16 jails, the Tihar prison complex has nine jails, Mandoli has six jails and there is one jail in Rohini prison complex. Every jail has around six to seven wards, depending on the jail’s size, and wards are further divided into barracks which are divided into cells.

Officials said that presently, the prison administration uses hand-held metal detectors, door-frame metal detectors, security poles, deep-search metal detectors and non-linear junction detectors at each jail. An official said, “Despite the high-end frisking devices, they often fail to detect such smuggled items which is why a full body scanner will be more effective.”

The official said that prisoners sometimes even swallow mobile phones and puke them out once they are inside the jail. “Dog squads are also deployed to sniff out any such smuggled items,” he said.