To stop crowds at liquor vends, Delhi govt issues e-tokens

To avoid long queues outside liquor stores, the Delhi government has launched a website — http://www.qtoken.in — for people to apply for e-tokens to buy liquor at a pre-decided time. “Anyone who wants to avoid long queue has to apply through the web link and an e-token will be sent to the registered mobile number. The person can then go to the nearby shop, show the e-token and buy liquor. This will help reduce overcrowding and ensure social distancing,” the government said in a statement. The website crashed within minutes of being launched officially due to high traffic, officials said.

Meanwhile, the excise department wrote to Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell, demanding action against some who were accepting orders for home delivery of liquor on social media and duping people.

The government is mulling starting home delivery of alcohol, however back-end operations and demand fulfillment, officials said, were challenges posed by the idea.

“They are not selling liquor but asking people to place orders. When they receive an order, they ask customers to pay half the cost of the order through PayTM. They then stop responding to customers’ calls,” said Alok Kumar, ACP, Excise Intelligence Bureau, Excise Department.

