To soothe nerves, Delhi govt’s online happiness classes will be opened for all

Starting with an inaugural session on Saturday, happiness classes open for everyone will be conducted online everyday by Delhi government’s school teachers. Happiness classes are a flagship education initiative of the Delhi government, conducted in its schools on every working day for students of nursery to Class VIII.

Starting last Sunday, parents of students in these schools began receiving IVR calls everyday, with directions on how to practice these classes with their children at home. In an online session on Saturday evening, Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced the government has decided to conducted these classes live online everyday at 4 pm so they can be accessed by everyone.

“This is a very difficult time, during which people have been confined in their homes for 20-30 days, which breeds anxiety. These sessions are not just for our school’s students and their parents, but also for parents of children in private schools, and everyone else,” he said.

An online mindfulness session was conducted by Avinash Jha, a Delhi government school teacher, to begin the daily classes. This involved closing the eyes, focussing on surrounding sounds, paying attention to breathing, and being mindful of what surfaces the body was touching.

The session also involved a story on intra-family relations, and suggestions on how to use that as a starting point to begin a conversation on whether family relations can be considered burdensome, and the different things individuals do to create harmonious relations within the family.

