Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

To reduce wait time for surgeries, AIIMS director suggests running operation theatres in 2 shifts

Currently, OT timings are restricted from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The All Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is considering running its operation theatres (OTs) in two shifts following a request by Director Dr M Srinivas on the same.

During a meeting on October 4, the director requested the chairperson of the OT Users’ committee, Dr Peush Sahni, and all HODs who are members to start operations in two shifts – from 8 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 am – to enhance the number of surgeries being performed.

According to a senior faculty member, who appreciated the request placed by Dr Srinivas, there has been a discussion on increasing the time limit of the OT for a long time. “We have so many pending patients lined up for surgeries and the waiting period has reached three-four years for the same. If this decision is taken, it will be a welcome move and will help our patients,” the faculty member said.

However, some members opposed the move and said that since AIIMS is a research institute, and not a hospital, it can hamper research work. “If the authorities want to transform the research institute into a hospital, then they should go ahead with the plan,” said another faculty member.

A resident doctor working at the institute said that while the waiting list will be reduced, OT staff and manpower is not strong enough to run operation theatres in two shifts. “The workload on resident doctors will also increase because of this,” he said.

During the meeting, it was also decided to improve seating arrangements for patients’ attendants.

The director also instructed doctors and staff not to leave the main Operation Theatre (OT) during duty hours to get consultation and/or medicines from the Employee Health Scheme (EHS).

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:37:56 pm
