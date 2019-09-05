To reduce vehicle use in capital, DDA plans 33 km track for walkers, cyclists.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to build a dedicated corridor for pedestrians and cyclists that will “loop around” the capital, and connect Metro stations, bus stands, residential and recreational areas, and educational districts. The project was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday between L-G Anil Baijal (who heads the DDA), DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor, and PWD officials.

Advertising

In its first phase, DDA plans to build the ‘Delhi Cyclewalk’ as a 33-km-long dedicated track for cyclists and pedestrians, with four corridors connecting Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, and Delhi Secretariat. Kapoor said the corridor will have parallel tracks for cycling and walking, and run through areas like Jahanpanah Forest, the malls at Saket, Press Enclave and Nehru Place, among others.

“In places obstructed by roads and traffic, elevated or underground corridors can be installed for cyclists,” he said, adding that the project will take around three years to complete.

A statement by the L-G office said the idea is to make Delhi a city of “connected forests and lakes”, where the track will allow people to traverse on cycles or by foot, reducing vehicle usage. No trees will be cut in crowded areas and wherever needed, elevated pathways will be constructed.

Advertising

The L-G has asked the DDA V-C to execute the project with the Archaeological Survey of India and the Forest Department. The DDA has also envisioned origin and destination plazas, where bikes can be rented and parked. These will be interlinked by cycling and pedestrian tracks. All tracks will have plants and trees along the edges.

The authority will provide space for creating cycle stands, said an official. He added that other modalities are yet to be finalised, but it is likely to be an app-based system through which one can rent a cycle.