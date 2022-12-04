NHAI to appoint safety consultant to reduce fatalities on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to appoint a safety consultant to discuss measures to improve road safety and reduce fatalities on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. Officials said a proposal for a safety audit of National Highway 48 is also under consideration.

“We have been consulting with road safety committee officials and traffic police on measures to improve road safety on NH-48. It is a continuing process and as part of the process, a safety consultant will be appointed who will advise on measures to curb fatalities, decongestion and improve other aspects of road engineering. A plan for a safety audit of the stretch on the highway is under consideration,” said an NHAI official.

The district administration’s road safety committee and traffic police had earlier identified a list of 37 black spots where maximum fatalities and accidents had been reported in Gurgaon. The list had identified at least 18 black spots – Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, KMP toll crossing, Sidhrawali cut, Manesar bus stand, Signature Chowk, Sarhaul toll, Ambience Mall, Kherki Daula, Bilaspur Chowk, Pachgaon, Narsinghpur cut, IMT chowk – on NH-48, calling for finding measures to curb accidents at the stretches.

Officials said 325 fatalities have occurred at these black spots between 2019 and 2021, with the stretch from Shankar Chowk to Bilaspur accounting for over 200 fatalities during these three years.

According to information accessed from NHAI on a Right to Information Act (RTI) application by a resident of Sector 15 Gurgaon, 22 accidents have occurred at one the stretch at Rajiv Chowk on the highway in the past five years. Overspeeding was identified as the main reason in 16 of these accidents.

In March, after nine people were killed in separate accidents on Golf Course road and near Binola on NH-48 on the same day, traffic police officials, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), NHAI and road engineering experts had conducted an inspection and agencies had said a safety audit of both stretches will be conducted.

“We have identified several challenges. Often two-wheelers get on to the main carriageway of the expressway, instead of using service lanes. Overspeeding is another concern especially at entry and exit points of the highway. Wrong side driving at critical junctions of the expressway also leads to accidents. We are working on enforcing several measures and a report shall be prepared for corrective measures,” said an NHAI official.

Last week, while chairing a meeting of the district road safety advisory committee, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had informed that 321 people died while 660 people suffered injuries in 812 road accidents between January and October in 2022 in Gurgaon.