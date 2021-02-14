To recreate Jan 26 scene, Deep Sidhu taken to Red Fort

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and a protester named Iqbal Singh, arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, were taken to the national monument by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday to recreate the scene during the kisan tractor rally, when hundreds had barged inside and caused damage.

Police have so far arrested at least 126 persons and booked them under sections of violence, rioting and destruction to public property.

Sidhu, who is accused of “orchestrating” the violence, was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on Monday. He had managed to evade police for several days, with officers saying he kept uploading videos on social networking websites with help from a woman based in the United States.

He has been sent to seven-day police custody.

A senior police officer said, “We have found evidence showing that Sidhu led the crowd to Red Fort. We want to know the route they took and what their plan was. Our team took them to the spot to recreate the scene.”

Singh (45) was arrested by the Special Cell from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. Police said he was seen in CCTV footage threatening personnel and instigating the crowd.

Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information on him.

16 farmers still missing, says SKM

Sixteen protesting farmers are still missing since the events of January 26, according to the legal cell of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

According to members of the legal cell, nine persons from Haryana, six from Punjab and one from Rajasthan have not been traced.

They also stated that 10 farmers have been granted bail so far, while five bail applications have been filed.

“Priority is being given to farmers who are not booked under Section 307 IPC or other serious offences. The legal panel has decided to provide monetary help to each farmer in jail; this will be deposited in their accounts by Monday,” read a statement by Prem Singh Bhangu, convener of the legal cell.

On Saturday, the legal cell also condemned the notices issued by the Delhi Police under CrPC Section 160 to summon protesters.

“These notices have been sent to lots of people in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and this is being done to create terror… Any person who gets these notice should not go directly to police. They should contact the legal cell and we will respond to the notices through lawyers,” said Raminder Patiala, member of the legal team.